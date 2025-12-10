Walz tells Noem to 'respect the Constitution' after ICE agents detain US citizens

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The letter addresses recent arrests of American citizens by ICE agents in Minneapolis. The governor is also urging ICE agents to be guided in respecting the civil liberties of U.S. citizens and residents.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem urging a review of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minneapolis after U.S. citizens were detained by federal agents.

READ MORE: ICE agents pepper spray crowd after allegedly detaining U.S. citizen in Minneapolis

Walz calls on Noem to ‘reassess’ strategy

What they're saying:

The governor said recent aggressive actions taken by ICE agents in Minneapolis must be reviewed and the broader immigration enforcement strategy must be reassessed.

A news release from the governor's office cites reports that some citizens were told by authorities to move back from the scene of an ICE operation. Those citizens refused, and subsequently, "were physically pushed, handcuffed, transported to federal facilities, and held in isolation for hours."

Gov. Walz also said he encourages state residents to "continue exercising their rights" while staying calm, avoiding escalation and only recording interactions with federal law enforcement when it is safe and lawful.

Minnesota Gov. Walz shared the following statement regarding his letter to Noem:

"This series of incidents raises serious concerns about civil liberties and trust between Minnesota communities and federal authorities. Minnesotans have long valued civic engagement, and detaining citizens for lawfully exercising those rights or going about their daily lives sends a deeply disturbing message. I am urging Secretary Noem to respect the constitution and for her administration to ensure that federal operations are conducted lawfully and with respect for the rights of all individuals."

The full letter from the governor can be viewed below:

ICE activity in the Twin Cities

The backstory:

The Trump administration has sent as many as 100 ICE agents to the Twin Cities over the past week as part of a special immigration operation targeting Somali immigrants. President Donald Trump has cited fraud cases, like Feeding our Future, which have involved members of the Somali community, as his basis for the targeted initiative.

Speaking on Tuesday, Dec. 9, Trump once again revived his attacks on the Somali community and Minnesota's leadership.

"If you don't share our values, contribute to our economy, and assimilate into our society, then we don't want you in our country, we don't want you," the president said during a speech in Pennsylvania. "Ilhan Omar and the people from Somalia, they hate our country, and they think we're stupid people, which actually, when they allow that to happen, they are. That's headed by, Governor Walz, one of the dumber people around. But think of it, he's given not like peanuts, billions. These are people that don't work at their own country. Their own country is a failure. They have no money, and yet they come into our country and steal tens of billions of dollars. How stupid are we to allow that to happen?"

DHS response

The other side:

FOX 9 has reached out to DHS for a response and will update this story when one is received.