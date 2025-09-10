Gov. Walz on running for reelection in 2026: 'A safe assumption'

The Brief Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Wednesday an official decision on seeking a third term in 2026 will come in the next few days. Asked if he's leaning towards being on the ballot, Walz said, "I think that's a safe assumption." Gov. Walz is working with state leaders on calling a special session of the Minnesota Legislature for gun reform in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Annunciation School.



Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and state leaders held an event Wednesday morning at an Inver Grove Heights elementary school, and may have shed some light on his political future in the state.

Gov. Walz is potentially seeking his third term as Minnesota’s governor next year. He was asked multiple times if he’s going to run for re-election, or if he’s leaning towards being back on the ballot. He said an official announcement will come in the next few days.

What they're saying:

"Not being coy on this. I think life comes at you, and you play the cards you’re dealt. It’s been a tough summer as we’ve thought about it. We want to make an official announcement in the next few days," Walz said on Wednesday. "It’s a privilege of a lifetime to serve as the Governor of Minnesota. There’s no guarantee this is your spot to have, I’m very proud of the work we’ve done. This is one of those things I don’t think you switch horses mid-stream… I think that’s a safe assumption."

Walz was first elected Minnesota’s governor in 2018, and won reelection in 2022. He would be seeking his third term in November 2026.

Motivated by Annunciation shootings

What we know:

Gov. Walz is still working with state leaders on calling a special session at the Minnesota Legislature centered around gun reform. That’s in the aftermath of the Aug. 27 mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School that killed two students, wounded 18 others as well as three adults.

Back in June, Walz and other state leaders mourned the fatal shooting of Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the shootings of John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in a politically-motivated attack.

Walz said he and his wife, Gwen, have not come to an official decision.

"It’s been a tough summer as we’ve thought about it. First and foremost, what’s best for Minnesota goes into this," Walz said. "I’m in daily contact with the families over at Annunciation. I would just end with we have got to do something to make our streets safer, make our schools safer, and do some common sense things. That’s a big driving piece."

Another Annunciation funeral Sunday

Why you should care:

Last Sunday, family and friends of Annunciation student Fletcher Merkel gathered to celebrate his life. This Sunday, there’s a celebration of life for 10-year-old Harper Moyski, the other student killed in the mass shooting.

That’s set for noon at the Lake Harriet Bandshell.

Gov. Walz is still working on getting lawmakers together for a special session for gun reform.

"The common denominator among school shootings is firearms, we are going to do something about that. We are going to memorialize another young life on Sunday, each one of those is incredibly painful. I would like every member of the Minnesota Legislature to watch that entire celebration of life on Sunday just to make sure you have all the facts before you make a statement on what you’d like to do around this."