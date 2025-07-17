Dr. Scott Jensen announces run for MN governor in 2026

The Brief Dr. Scott Jensen is announcing another run for Minnesota governor in 2026. Dr. Jensen was defeated by 7.7 points in 2022 by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Gov. Walz has not yet announced if he is running for another term as governor.



Dr. Scott Jensen announced another run for governor of Minnesota.

Dr. Scott Jensen running for governor again

Big picture view:

Dr. Jensen spoke about the rising cost of living in Minnesota and said he aims to lower prices while promoting law and order in a campaign announcement video posted Thursday morning,

Gov. Walz beat Dr. Jensen by about 193,000 votes, 7.7 points, in 2022.

Jensen served a single term in the Minnesota Senate before he ran for governor.

Jensen on the issues

Dig deeper:

The campaign website shows Dr. Jensen's "priorities reflect a commitment to law and order, patient-centered healthcare, and a future where families and communities thrive."

Dr. Jensen's previous campaign also focused on rising crime rates, inflation and education.

He previously said he planned to appoint judges who hand down longer sentences to stop the "catch and release" of violent criminals.

In his campaign announcement video, Dr. Jensen said he is running for Governor "to bring our Minnesota back."

"Two decades of liberal policies have made Minnesota too expensive, too dangerous, and thrown our culture out of whack," Dr. Jensen said in the campaign announcement video. "Tim Walz made it worse. A leader must take responsibility. Tim Walz didn't."

After losing the 2022 race, Dr. Jensen, said the GOP must "change its stance" on the abortion issue in order to win Minnesota statewide elections.

Speaking to FOX 9 from his family medical practice in Watertown, Dr. Jensen said, "The hardline position on abortion isn’t going to win. So, if that’s where a group of people say that’s where we have to stay, and we have to do everything we can to ban abortions legally, completely, I think that there’s no way we win."

While trying to win the GOP endorsement, Jensen said he would try to ban abortion. He later shifted his stance, but Democrats spent millions of dollars on television attack ads using his previous comments.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Jensen was widely criticized for comparing lockdowns and vaccine restrictions to the rise of Hitler. He was also investigated by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice over claims of spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

The other side:

There are three other GOP candidates who announced they are running for governor: Kendall Qualls, Brad Kophler and Phillip Parrish.

Gov. Walz has not yet announced if he will run again.