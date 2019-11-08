Gov. Tim Walz travels to Fergus Falls, Minnesota for deer hunting opener

Gov. Tim Walz will host the annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener this weekend in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Walz attended the Big Buck Brunch in Fergus Falls Friday morning, which serves as the kick-off to the annual deer opener.

While in Fergus Falls, the governor will make several other stops in the community, including stopping by the Fergus Falls Armory for a bonding tour, meeting with young outdoor enthusiasts at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center and visiting veterans at the Fergus Falls Veterans Home.

Walz will then take part in a hunt Saturday morning to officially open Minnesota’s deer hunting season.

This is the first Governor's Deer Hunting Opener for Walz, who took office in January.