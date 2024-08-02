Gov. Tim Walz endorsed by DFL lawmakers for Harris' VP pick

Many DFL lawmakers in both the Minnesota House and Senate have endorsed Gov. Tim Walz for Kamala Harris' vice presidential nominee.

What they're saying

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy posted a letter to Harris on X, endorsing Gov. Walz as the vice presidential candidate ahead of the 2024 election. The letter was signed by several Minnesota House and Senate lawmakers.

In the letter, lawmakers tell Harris that Gov. Walz would be an "outstanding partner" and "excellent choice" for Vice President.

"Governor Walz is a true leader. With full Democratic control of state government and a once-in-a-generation opportunity before us, he set an inspirational vision of building a Minnesota that is the best state in the nation for children and families," the endorsement letter said. "His leadership and partnership were essential to our success and our historically-productive legislative biennium, which included strong protections for reproductive rights, significant investments in education, free school meals, paid family and medical leave, improving housing affordability, bold climate action, gun violence prevention, a nation-leading child tax credit that is projected to reduce child poverty by a third, and historic investments in infrastructure."

The letter goes on to say Gov. Walz accomplished this with narrow majorities in the legislature.

The Senate and House DFL letter continues by saying they are "thrilled" by Harris' candidacy and they believe Gov. Walz would bring "tremendous value" to the ticket.

In total, 64 Minnesota Representatives signed the letter of endorsement, which includes Speaker of the House, Rep. Melissa Hortman, and House Majority Leader, Rep. Jamie Long.

29 Minnesota Senators signed the letter, including Sen. Murphy and former Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Kari Dziedzic.

In a press conference Thursday, Gov. Walz credited the work of Minnesota legislators for the surrounding attention on him possibly being chosen as Harris' running mate in the 2024 presidential election, reiterating that it is her decision alone.

"I'm not interviewing for anything, I am who I am," Gov. Walz said at the press conference regarding his possible candidacy. "I don't know if every high school geography teacher expects to be in this position at some point."

The Minnesota Constitution prepares for this scenario, outlining the succession plan for the offices of both governor and lieutenant governor.



According to Article V, Section 5, if a vacancy occurs from any cause in the office of governor, the lieutenant governor becomes the governor. That would mean Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan would move into the role.

The last elected presiding officer of the Senate then becomes lieutenant governor. Currently, that would be Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, who is currently the president of the Minnesota Senate.

Who else could be chosen for Harris' VP?

Others who could be picked for Harris' vice presidential candidate are Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.