Google Maps features allow commuters to travel safely amid COVID-19 pandemic

Google has created a way for consumers to travel safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic by showing them relevant information concerning the virus along their designated routes.

For instance, for those who take public transportation to get from point A to point B in their daily routine, the Google Map feature will allow someone to see how crowded the station might be or see whether or not that bus or train is running on a limited schedule, according to a Google news release.

“Having this information before and during your trip is critical for both essential workers who need to safely navigate to work and will become more important for everyone as countries around the world begin to reopen,” the news release stated.

This map feature will also alert travelers about relevant restrictions sent out by local transit agencies and will allow people to see government mandates that may impact transit services or whether or not you are required to wear a mask while out in public.

Google introduced their crowdedness predictions for public transit in 2019 which extracts information from tens of millions of contributions from past travelers to help people see how crowded a particular bus line or train is at a certain time of the day. This feature can ensure proper social distancing, according to Google.

“We’re now making it simpler for people to contribute crowdedness information for their transit lines. Look up Directions, tap through to see the Transit Details, then scroll down to find crowdedness predictions (where available) and easily contribute your own experiences,” according to the news release.

In February, Google announced new insights like temperature, accessibility and security onboard. They also introduced a feature which showed designated women’s sections and wheelchair accessibility.

“COVID-19 has certainly impacted the way that we move around in the world. As cities and countries across the globe adapt, we’re committed to bringing the most pertinent information right to your fingertips. So when you’re ready and able to, you can safely venture out,” the news release concluded.