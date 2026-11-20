Give to the Max Day: Over $38.4 million donated to nearly 6k organizations
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Give to the Max Day brought in millions of dollars of donations for thousands of organizations across Minnesota on Thursday.
Give to the Max Day donations
By the numbers:
Give to the Max Day raised millions of dollars for nonprofits and schools.
This year, $38.4 million was donated to 5,912 organizations. This year's total beats 2025's, which was $37.8 million.
The backstory:
Give to the Max Day started in 2009 via GiveMN.org, a website that helps nonprofits around Minnesota with online fundraising.
Now, it's an official giving holiday that encourages Minnesotans to donate to their favorite organizations.
Since its inception, about $425 million has been raised by nearly one million donors to benefit about 14,000 nonprofits and schools.
The Source: givemn.org and past FOX 9 reporting.