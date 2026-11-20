The Brief Give to the Max Day was on Thursday, and $38.4 million was raised, beating out last year's total of $37.8 million. Give MN says that the donations went to 5,912 organizations. 2026 is the 19th year of Give to the Max Day, and is one of the nation's first online giving days.



Give to the Max Day brought in millions of dollars of donations for thousands of organizations across Minnesota on Thursday.

Give to the Max Day donations

By the numbers:

Give to the Max Day raised millions of dollars for nonprofits and schools.

This year, $38.4 million was donated to 5,912 organizations. This year's total beats 2025's, which was $37.8 million.

The backstory:

Give to the Max Day started in 2009 via GiveMN.org, a website that helps nonprofits around Minnesota with online fundraising.

Now, it's an official giving holiday that encourages Minnesotans to donate to their favorite organizations.

Since its inception, about $425 million has been raised by nearly one million donors to benefit about 14,000 nonprofits and schools.