Give to the Max Day: Over $37 million donated

The Brief Over $37 million was donated to 6,430 organizations on Give to the Max Day on Thursday. 2025 broke a record for donations, beating out 2024, which also set a record. Next year's Give to the Max Day is set for Nov. 19.



Give to the Max Day garnered millions of dollars in donations for organizations in Minnesota on Thursday.

Give to the Max donation record

By the numbers:

Give to the Max Day raised millions of dollars of donations for nonprofits and schools in Minnesota. This year, $37.8 million was donated to 6,430 organizations, breaking the record for donations in 2024, which was $37.1 million.

Organizations in every Minnesota county received donations, organizers said.

What is Give to the Max Day?

The backstory:

Give to the Max Day started in 2009 via GiveMN.org, a website that helps nonprofits around Minnesota with online fundraising. Now, it's an official holiday that encourages Minnesotans to donate to their favorite organizations.

Since its inception, about $400 million has been raised by nearly $1 million donors to benefit about 14,000 nonprofits and schools.