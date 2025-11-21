Expand / Collapse search

Give to the Max Day: Over $37 million donated

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  November 21, 2025 3:48pm CST
Minnesota
The Brief

    • Over $37 million was donated to 6,430 organizations on Give to the Max Day on Thursday.
    • 2025 broke a record for donations, beating out 2024, which also set a record.
    • Next year's Give to the Max Day is set for Nov. 19.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Give to the Max Day garnered millions of dollars in donations for organizations in Minnesota on Thursday. 

Give to the Max donation record

By the numbers:

Give to the Max Day raised millions of dollars of donations for nonprofits and schools in Minnesota. This year, $37.8 million was donated to 6,430 organizations, breaking the record for donations in 2024, which was $37.1 million. 

Organizations in every Minnesota county received donations, organizers said. 

What is Give to the Max Day?

The backstory:

Give to the Max Day started in 2009 via GiveMN.org, a website that helps nonprofits around Minnesota with online fundraising. Now, it's an official holiday that encourages Minnesotans to donate to their favorite organizations. 

Since its inception, about $400 million has been raised by nearly $1 million donors to benefit about 14,000 nonprofits and schools. 

The Source: This story uses information from GiveMN and past FOX 9 reporting. 

