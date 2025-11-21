Give to the Max Day: Over $37 million donated
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Give to the Max Day garnered millions of dollars in donations for organizations in Minnesota on Thursday.
Give to the Max donation record
By the numbers:
Give to the Max Day raised millions of dollars of donations for nonprofits and schools in Minnesota. This year, $37.8 million was donated to 6,430 organizations, breaking the record for donations in 2024, which was $37.1 million.
Organizations in every Minnesota county received donations, organizers said.
What is Give to the Max Day?
The backstory:
Give to the Max Day started in 2009 via GiveMN.org, a website that helps nonprofits around Minnesota with online fundraising. Now, it's an official holiday that encourages Minnesotans to donate to their favorite organizations.
Since its inception, about $400 million has been raised by nearly $1 million donors to benefit about 14,000 nonprofits and schools.
The Source: This story uses information from GiveMN and past FOX 9 reporting.