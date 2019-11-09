Expand / Collapse search

Girls, Science, and Technology: Girls test out experiments at the Minnesota Science Museum

Published 
Science
FOX 9
article

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hundreds of girls gathered at the Science Museum for "Girls, Science, and Technology" on Saturday.

The event allowed girls to get an up-close and hands-on experience with various experiments. Along with FOX 9 meteorologists and anchors, special guests at the event included Kate the Chemist.

Girls, Science, and Technology: Girls test out experiments at Minnesota Science Museum

Hundreds of girls gathered at the Science Museum for Girls, Science, and Technology on Saturday.

She says her goal is to empower girls.

"Part of my mission is when I travel across the country is I'm trying to interact with as many students as possible, and just try to show them a different version of a scientist," said Kate. "Because my goal is I want the next generation of scientists to grow up, and not even know there was a weirdness of women and STEM."

Various demonstrations and activities for the girls include interactive coding challenges, a glow wall, and even a chance to explore the inside of a heart.