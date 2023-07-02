Girl seriously wounded in late-night Minneapolis shooting

article

A late-night shooting near Karmel Mall in Minneapolis left a girl with life-threatening injuries Saturday, police say.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Pillsbury Avenue, just north of Lake Street, for reports of a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, they found a minor girl with serious injuries. The girl was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance.

Police only identified the victim as a "juvenile girl" – which is standard department policy. The victim's exact age is not known.

Video from the scene shows police lined up at an apartment complex next to Karmel Mall. However, police did not confirm the exact spot the victim was found. However, at least one vehicle outside the complex had an apparent bullet hole in its windshield.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, officers say. No arrests have been made.