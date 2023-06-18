German exchange student recovers in Minneapolis hospital after severe car crash

A German exchange student is recovering in a Minneapolis hospital after a crash in Wabasso, Minn., left him with multiple traumatic injuries.

Anton Schüler spent the 2021-2022 school year at Wabasso High School, living with host dads Troy Loiselle and Randy Panitzke. Anton recently returned to Minnesota for a short visit to celebrate graduation with the friends he made during his time here.

On June 2, he was involved in a serious car crash and was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.

"He had a traumatic brain injury and a blood clot on his brain. They said his skull was crushed into his brain, so they had to perform emergency surgery," Loiselle explained.

Anton's mom, Nina Schüler, immediately flew to the United States to be by her son's side. She told Fox 9 that Anton's condition is improving, but it will be a long recovery process. "It will be a long process, and he realizes this at the moment, so the mood isn't as good as it could be, but he's alive," Nina said.

Anton's host family has started a GoFundMe and is selling special t-shirts to help with medical bills and other expenses.