George Floyd's sister decries violence in remarks on day 1 of trial

George Floyd’s sister, Bridgett Floyd, spoke to members of the news media on behalf of her brother Monday.

Monday marked the first official day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder for the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Bridgett gave brief remarks after court was adjourned, saying it means a lot to her family that George has touched so many lives.

In her remarks, Bridgett called on everyone to be "kinder" to one another.

"Violence is not the answer to everything," she said. "Sometimes we need to take a step back, think before we react. And that’s me, you, officers – it doesn’t matter."

Floyd explained what it was like to sit in the courtroom Monday, where the Floyd family has one reserved seat for the duration of the trial.

"I sat in the courtroom today and looked at the officer who took my brother’s life," she said.

Protests begin

Hundreds of activists gathered in downtown Minneapolis Monday morning to demand justice for George Floyd as the trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin began.

The Derek Chauvin trial started Monday at the Hennepin County Governement Center with jury selection planned, but the selection was delayed. Prosecutors want to ask the Court of Appeals if the court can continue with jury selection and motions while a petition to the Minnesota Supreme Court on a third-degree murder charge in the case is pending.

Security measures

Barricades and barbed wire are in place around the Hennepin County Government Center and Minneapolis City Hall. Security measures will also be going up around other city infrastructure, such as the police precinct buildings.

"Operation Safety Net" is the name of the unified command for the Minneapolis and St. Paul police departments as well as the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Transit Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota National Guard and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Gov. Tim Walz also activated the Minnesota National Guard to help with security.

Officials say their goal is to preserve the First Amendment right of people to peacefully protest while preventing large-scale violent disturbances during the trial.

Chauvin trial streaming and TV information

The Chauvin trial will be live streamed, gavel to gavel, at fox9.com/live and the FOX 9 News App. You can also find the FOX 9 stream on Tubi through connected TVs. Portions of the trial are likely to be carried live by several broadcast networks as well as Court TV.