Protesters gather in Minneapolis as Chauvin trial begins

article

Hundreds of activists gathered in downtown Minneapolis Monday morning to demand justice for George Floyd as the trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin begins.

The Derek Chauvin trial started Monday at the Hennepin County Governement Center with jury selection planned, but the selection was delayed. Prosecutors want to ask the Court of Appeals if the court can continue with jury selection and motions while a petition to the Minnesota Supreme Court on a third-degree murder charge in the case is pending. Judge Cahill said they may not get an answer from the court until tomorrow.

QUICK READ: Derek Chauvin trial essential info and FAQs

Security measures

Barricades and barbed wire are in place around the Hennepin County Government Center and Minneapolis City Hall. Security measures will also be going up around other city infrastructure, such as the police precinct buildings.

Advertisement

"Operation Safety Net" is the name of the unified command for the Minneapolis and St. Paul police departments as well as the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Transit Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota National Guard and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Gov. Tim Walz also activated the Minnesota National Guard to help with security.

Officials say their goal is to preserve the First Amendment right of people to peacefully protest while preventing large-scale violent disturbances during the trial.

Chauvin trial streaming and TV information

The Chauvin trial will be live streamed, gavel to gavel, at fox9.com/live and the FOX 9 News App. You can also find the FOX 9 stream on Tubi through connected TVs. Portions of the trial are likely to be carried live by several broadcast networks as well as Court TV.

Death of George Floyd

George Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020 while being detained by Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. The intersection has remained closed to traffic since Floyd's death and has been dubbed George Floyd Square.