Future of People's Way: Meeting on plans for gas station

The Brief Four groups presented at Sabathani Community Center on what to do with Peoples’ Way. George Floyd’s Aunt Angela Harrelson was in attendance supporting Rise and Remember. Many of the community members believe the four groups should work together.



On Wednesday night, the community gave feedback on what to do with Peoples’ Way at George Floyd Square. Four applicants spoke about what they want to do with the former Speedway Gas Station.

Honoring George Floyd Square

What we know:

The four groups had to present how they want to redevelop, operate the site, and honor George Floyd.

Urban League Twin Cities wants to build a four-story building that would include a George Floyd museum.

The Group Rise and Remember, which includes Floyd’s aunt, wants to build a memorial garden. Another organization – P3 Foundation suggests building a new community center. The Minnesota Agape Movement wants to build a six-story building with the second floor dedicated to civil resilience and George Floyd Square.

(FOX 9)

Community feedback

What they're saying:

One community member is concerned about the cost.

"I think sometimes we’re in the practice of constructing plans that don’t go anywhere. And I think the presenters had amazing ideas. A lot of passion, they are committed to our community in any number of ways. And sometimes passion is the first thing that does not get funded," said Tabitha Montgomery.

George Floyd's aunt in attendance

What Floyd’s Aunt said:

Angela Harrelson spoke passionately about her nephew. She tells FOX 9 that she is humbled that everyone wants to come together to do something, and believes the best way to preserve his memory is with a community garden.

"The Floyd family has been blessed that our name is synonymous, well known around the world, and others. I want them to at least get some recognition, and let the world know my their son or their daughter, or their family has not been forgotten, and that George Floyd square we remember them," said Harrelson.

What others said:

A common theme in the community, they believed the four groups should work together and merge their ideas. Right now, it's not a done deal yet. The Minneapolis City Council will have to make a decision on which project to go with eventually.