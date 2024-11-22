Dad lists things his wife has said to him that he could 'never say to her'

A woman in Nashville was cracking up as she recorded her dad listing things her mom has said to him that he could "never say to her."

Brianna Ferraro captured the video and shared it with Storyful, saying her parents were "hysterically laughing" as her dad read the list of things his wife had said to him.

Among them:

"Change your pants before we leave, your ass is sagging."

"Fix your hair, you look like an axe murderer."

"Fix your shirt so your belly isn’t sticking out."

