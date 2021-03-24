Florida officer arrested for sending explicit photo to undercover Minnesota investigators

A police officer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida was arrested Wednesday after Minnesota investigators revealed he was engaging in explicit online chats with people he believed to be a minor.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the 29-year-old officer was arrested on two counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor.

The Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Taskforce said the officer engaged in sexual conversations with an undercover detective who he believed was a girl. The officer allegedly sent a photo of himself and his exposed private area, the BCA says.

The officer was arrested at the Ft. Lauderdale Police Department Wednesday. Investigators found he works security detail at two area schools and is also a wrestling coach at one of them.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story was reported from Minnesota.