Frustrated and confused: How George Floyd Square has sparked a city council vs. mayor debate

The Brief It has been nearly five years since George Floyd was killed near 38th and Chicago. As of today, there is still no clear plan as to what George Floyd Square will look like. The majority of the Minneapolis City Council wants to explore a pedestrian mall, while the Minneapolis mayor wants a more open concept. Some business owners and residents are frustrated by the delays.



What’s new with George Floyd Square? Nothing has changed and that is the story.

"To this day, I’m like, why am I still doing this?" Minneapolis City Council Member Andrea Jenkins said.

Jenkins represents Ward 8, which includes the area where George Floyd was killed.

"Why are you?" FOX 9 reporter Symone Woolridge asked.

"I love my community," Jenkins answered. "I love Black people. I think we deserve to have a beautiful community. I think we deserve to have a memorial that not only honors the life of George Floyd but all the people whose lives have been cut short."

On March 3, Jenkins announced she won’t seek a fourth term, which means she likely will not be on the city council when a decision is made.

"For the broader community, I'm going to keep saying we need to reopen the intersection at 38th and Chicago," she said.

A two-week timeline

What we know:

Minneapolis city leaders are still deciding how to memorialize the intersection after George Floyd's murder back in 2020.

Minneapolis City Council members have been discussing the idea of a pedestrian mall, but that’s not what Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey agrees with.

On February 13, the city council decided to move forward with exploring the pedestrian mall concept.

On February 19, the mayor vetoed the city council’s plan. Frey is in favor of a flexible street option that allows access for transit, emergency vehicles and businesses.

"We reduce George Floyd’s murder to street infrastructure," Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley said in a city council meeting. "Let’s run buses and cars across the very place where George Floyd was killed. And that, for me, is a signal of erasure."

"To say that, it doesn’t make sense," the mayor said during a press conference, addressing Wonsley’s comment. "It ignores what the communities themselves have asked for, including Black community members and Black business owners."

On February 27, the city council decided to override the mayor’s veto, voting nine to four to move forward with a pedestrian plan for George Floyd Square.

"Ain’t no Black person told you to do that and if they did, they don’t live there," community activist Al Flowers said to the city council. "I live there! You don’t live there!"

What it means for people living and working near George Floyd Square

The impact:

"This is our livelihood; this is our community!" a business owner said. "This is how we feed our kids. So, when you have a couple of council members playing with our lives, it means something to us."

Minneapolis City Council Member Jenkins said she has heard from business owners who say it has been a tough time for their businesses.

"Y’all sitting here talking about all of this politics stuff but the small businesses are getting hurt," one man said during the press conference following the council’s decision to override the mayor’s veto.

In a letter, the city council wrote, "George Floyd Square is not any other street in the city. The Council’s move is supported by community members who, for nearly five years, have been cultivating and re-imagining the space in a way that centers ongoing calls for justice."

"It’s white supremacy at its finest and that for me was enough to come in and say no, we’ll find a different path," council member Wonsley said.

70+ meetings and still no answer

Voices of community:

Michael Kehoe has been to over 70 city meetings related to George Floyd Square. He has lived near 38th and Chicago for 37 years. It’s the same area where he protested for justice in 2020.

"Why did you feel the need to go?" FOX 9 reporter Symone Woolridge asked.

"To recognize the injustice that was done in mass with other people, you know?" Kehoe said.

Those moments stuck with him. It was all enough for him to keep track of them in his home office.

"This is my George Floyd pile of stuff," he said. "I keep thinking it’s going to end, and it doesn’t."

In his office you’ll find letters written to the city council. His frustration stems from data he volunteered to be a part of, collected for the city.

"70% of respondents want the streets opened up," Kehoe said.

CURA, the Center for Urban and Regional Affairs, partnered with the Community Co-Creation team (CCT) to conduct a survey about what people living in the area think it should look like.

It showed a majority prefer an open plan.

"The cura survey results are the community," Kehoe said.

"It is our responsibility to demonstrate leadership and make unpopular decisions when the data leads us to these decisions," council member Jenkins said.

But other members disagree.

"This is more than an infrastructure project. It’s a space of deep significance. One that demands thoughtful planning and a vision that honors its meaning," Minneapolis City Council Member Emily Koski said at a council meeting on February 13.

"We are listening to community members who continue to reach out about trying pedestrianization to the greatest extent possible. This gives our options both the open-flexible and pedestrian plaza fair chances," Minneapolis City Council Member Katie Cashman said.

What's next:

"The motion to postpone to December 11 the consideration of the George Floyd Square pedestrian mall," council president Elliot Payne said.

This discussion is delayed again.

For some people who live and work near the area, another delay means disappointment.

"Because you got the power over some people," community activist Flowers said, talking to the city council. "We’re used to that and we’re not going to stop fighting!"