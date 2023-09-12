Family friend remembers Breezy Point murder-suicide victims

One week after an apparent double murder-suicide rocks Minnesota’s cabin country, FOX 9’s Paul Blume spoke exclusively with the victim's loved ones about the loss suffered.

Mother and daughter Melanie Jansen and Hannah Parmenter were known for their close bond. The pair will be laid to rest later this week.

"They were right next to each other in the salon, and they really were the best of friends," family friend Lindsay Erickson told FOX 9.

The man suspected to have committed the act of domestic violence suffered from Parkinson’s and a deteriorating health condition impacting on his brain. But those close to Melanie and Hannah are choosing to focus on the joy and happiness the mom and daughter radiated, not the manner in which their lives were stolen.



Photos capture Erickson’s friendship dating back to their teen years, as Lindsay was Hannah’s maid of honor.

"It's hard to wrap your brain around," said Erickson. "It doesn't seem like it's real life."

Hannah’s brother – Melanie’s son – made the grisly discovery, looking through a window when he and his wife arrived to join his family for some time together up north. Authorities would find Melanie’s partner, 56-year-old Michael Toner, nearby. It’s believed Toner killed the women before turning the gun on himself.

"I obviously didn't see it coming," said Erickson.

Now Erickson's focus is on remembering the precious bond of mom and daughter and all the time, love, and kindness they gave to so many others.

"[It’s a] small comfort to me is knowing that at least Melanie and Hannah didn't have to learn how to live without the other one because they were so close," said Erickson "That would just be unbearable."

The Crow Wing County Attorney’s office says investigators are aware of Toner’s health condition and are exploring all angles as they thoroughly investigate the case.

A joint funeral for Melanie and Hannah is scheduled for Friday. Lindsay organized a GoFundMe to help surviving family members with expenses.