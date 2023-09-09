Victims of Breezy Point murder-suicide remembered as ‘loving souls’

The Twin Cities mother and daughter killed during a murder-suicide in Breezy Point are remembered by family and friends for the kindness and joy they brought others.

Investigators say 54-year-old Melanie Michele Jansen, of Maple Grove, and her daughter, 29-year-old Hannah Parmenter, of Elk River, were shot and killed by Jansen’s partner, 56-year-old Michael Toner.

The family went up to the resort in Breezy Point last Friday for some time away. It’s believed at some point, Toner gunned the two women down in their rental unit before turning the gun on himself and died by suicide, according to police.

Investigators say Jansen’s son and his wife made the initial discovery when they spotted bodies and blood through a window and called 911.

Family and friends are now remembering the mother and daughter for their loving souls and the kindness they showed others.

"My heart is shattered, and my soul is crushed. Two of the most beautiful, selfless loving souls I have ever known were senselessly and tragically taken from us. They were an absolute blessing to everyone they encountered," one friend wrote in a Facebook post.

Hannah Parmenter (left) and Melanie Jansen (right) pictured at Hannah's wedding. (Courtesy of Studio Twelve:52) (Supplied)

"They were more than mother and daughter. They were truly best friends," said the photographer about the pair at Parmenter's wedding.

According to a statement from a family representative who reached out to FOX 9, "Melanie and her daughter Hannah touched many lives with their kindness and generosity. They were loved by many and due to an unthinkable tragedy, the world has lost, but Heaven gained, two beautiful souls. Hannah leaves behind a loving husband, Jason as well as a wonderful father, Daniel. Melanie and Hannah leave behind a kind son and brother, Austin and his just as kind wife, Veronica, along with many close family and friends. The family asks for space and time to grieve their loved ones and appreciates all the thoughts and prayers. At this moment, we have no comment regarding the other party involved in this."

Law enforcement has given no indication of a possible motive for what is being classified as a double-murder suicide.

Little is currently known about Toner. He has no criminal record in Minnesota, and a Maple Grove neighbor tells FOX 9 he retired from the U.S. Postal Service due to a medical condition impacting his brain functions.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.