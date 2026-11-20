The Brief The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the state added 38,844 jobs year-over-year in October – a 1.3% gain. Meanwhile, the state’s labor force grew by 3,127 people during the month, as the participation rate rose to 66.8%. Minnesota’s unemployment rate also rose to 4.6% in October, while the U.S. rate dipped to 4.1%.



Minnesota’s job growth outpaced the nationwide average in October, as the state’s labor force also grew, latest data shows.

Minnesota job growth

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), the state added 38,844 jobs over the year in October, marking a 1.3% increase.

National job growth across the U.S. was 0.6% over the same period.

Dig deeper:

DEED says Minnesota’s total jobs grew 1.3% over the year, while private-sector jobs also grew 1.3%, bringing the total to 3,128,547 Minnesotans in the workforce.

Nationally, total employment increased by 165,000 jobs over the month, or 0.1%.

Big picture view:

DEED said the labor force participation rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 66.8%.

The state now has 4,678 more people in the labor force than in February 2020, when the participation rate was 70%, according to the latest data.

The latest data shows that only North Dakota and Utah were ahead of Minnesota among states on labor force participation.

Big picture view:

Minnesota’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.6% in October, according to DEED. The U.S. unemployment rate edged down one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.1%.

DEED said the U.S. labor force participation rate also rose one-tenth of a percentage point in October to 61.9%.

What they're saying:

"It is encouraging to see more Minnesotans entering the labor force, and having the labor force rebound for the second month in a row is good news," said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek in a statement accompanying the data release. "I’m hopeful this positive trend continues after the nine-month decline that began around the time of Operation Metro Surge."