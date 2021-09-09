FOX to air Major League Soccer playoff game on Thanksgiving Day

Fox will air a Major League Soccer playoff game on Thanksgiving Day for the first time, the league announced Thursday.

MLS Decision Day, the final day of the regular season, is set for Nov. 7. The postseason starts Nov. 20 and concludes with the MLS Cup title match on Dec. 11.

RELATED: Pepi, US beat Honduras 4-1 in last World Cup qualifier of September

All 13 postseason games will be on national television in the United States and Canada. In addition to the Fox and Fox Deportes Thanksgiving Day game, ABC and Univision's UniMas will broadcast the final.

An official MLS match ball is seen on the pitch during warm-up prior to the MLS match between the Houston Dynamo and the Los Angeles Galaxy at StubHub Center on March 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Dynamo and the Galaxy played to a 1-1 draw Expand

TSN and TVA Sports networks will air every MLS postseason match in Canada.

Major League Soccer has never played a match on Thanksgiving Day. The broadcast on Fox will follow the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions.

___

Advertisement

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports