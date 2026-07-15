FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads across the border to River Falls, Wisconsin

The Brief This week, the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Wisconsin as the River Falls Fighting Fish host the Hudson River Rats Wednesday night. The Fighting Fish play at First National Bank of River Falls Field, shortened to "The Bank." The team started in 2007, and has won multiple Wisconsin state championships.



This week, the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour shifts east to our friends in western Wisconsin.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour – River Falls, Wis.

What we know:

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads just across the border to River Falls, as the Fighting Fish host the Hudson River Rats Wednesday night at First National Bank of River Falls Field. The Fighting Fish play in Division A of the St. Croix Valley League.

Who are the River Falls Fighting Fish?

The backstory:

The team started in 2007, with most of the team coming from college players at UW River Falls. The college program was discontinued in 2002, but many of the athletes still wanted to play, and an amateur baseball team was born. The Fighting Fish won three straight St. Croix Valley League titles from 2009-11, and won a state championship in 2011. They also won titles in 2020, and 2022.

About ‘The Bank’

Dig deeper:

First National Bank of River Falls Field is a mouthful, so it’s often shortened to "The Bank." It’s a lighted, stadium-style ballpark featuring a covered grandstand with 300 fixed seats, a sheltered picnic area, concession stands, press/media box, bullpens, and batting cages. The field opened in 2014, and they had artificial turf installed in 2019 courtesy of an $850,000 grant the River Falls Baseball Council received from Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players’ Association Youth Development Foundation.

"The Bank" was 100% volunteer built and volunteer run by the River Falls Baseball Council. The facility hosts about 130 games per year between town ball, high school, Legion and youth baseball and softball. River Falls’ 35-and-over team, the Groupers, also uses the field.

2026 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

Big picture view:

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.

July 15: River Falls Fighting Fish host the Hudson River Rats at 7:30 p.m.

July 22: Loretto Larks host the Howard Lake Orphans at 7 p.m.

How to watch FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

Watch live:

FOX 9 will broadcast live from the ballpark starting with the FOX 9 Morning News, continuing into All Day and live coverage at 5 p.m., with post-game coverage continuing on FOX 9 News at 9 and 10 p.m. You can watch on FOX 9, as well as streaming on FOX9.com and FOX LOCAL.