FOX 9’s Leon Purvis’ first time at the Great Minnesota Get-Together

The Brief The Minnesota State Fair is an annual tradition, but it was this Jersey boy's first time. I got to see what it was all about, from eating food on a stick, to butter sculptures, and sliding down the slide. I understand why it’s the Great Minnesota Get Together.



For many people, the Minnesota State Fair is an annual tradition.

Every year, crowds of people pack the fairgrounds for the food, rides and animals that are a core memory for many.

Leon Purvis’s first time at the Minnesota State Fair

What he knows:

I arrived with Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard, who was telling me all about it on the car ride over.

But then, I had to ask, what should a newcomer do?

"Have you done the giant slide? We’re coming over to do the giant slide," said Meghan Kasper from Shoreview.

"There’s something for everybody here. You can always run into people you know if you’re from Minnesota," said Luman Pheneger from Roseville.

"You definitely need cheese curds. I know this whole map by heart, you need to check out the Grand Stand, cause there’s always something new," said Lexie Pryd, from Maple Grove.

Looking for food

What they're saying:

Cheese curds may not be for me, because I’m vegan.

I went searching for something I could eat, knowing it’s popular to eat something on a stick.

"We have one of the largest vegan, vegetarian menus at the fair," said Lianne Wadi, from Holy Land Brand.

While we were waiting for some falafel, I made some friends who tried vegan food.

"It was good, yes I would definitely eat it," said Jane Conley from Blaine.

Butter sculptures for the first time

Dig deeper:

Next on the list was checking out the butter sculptures and why it's such a big deal. I’ve never heard about it till this week.

"It's very original to the State of Minnesota, being that we have lots of dairy farms. And so, it’s a way to promote our industry as well," said Laurie Sonstegard, from Plymouth.