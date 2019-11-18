Former Wisconsin DA who harassed women facing charges reprimanded by Minnesota Supreme Court

article

The Minnesota Supreme Court is reprimanding a former Wisconsin District Attorney after a FOX 9 investigation found he sexually harassed women who were facing criminal charges.

FOX 9 Investigator Tom Lyden confronted Burnett County DA Bill Norine after discovering he had asked six women out on dates who had criminal cases in his county.

In one case, Norine contacted the woman on Facebook before she even left the courtroom. The women said it put them in awkward positions and all but one refused his proposals.

William Norine retired in August 2018.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court reprimanded him after an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Norine has now agreed to give up his license in Minnesota, too.