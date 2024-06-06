Former NBA star Delonte West arrested in Virginia

Former NBA player Delonte West was arrested in Fairfax County.

Delonte West

West of Maryland, was arrested in the 7200 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton. Police say he was served a warrant for violation of conditions of release and charged with resisting arrest.

The former point guard played for Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Maryland before starring at St. Joseph's University. He had stints with the Boston Celtics, the Seattle SuperSonics, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Dallas Mavericks during his time in the NBA, and also played overseas.

Since his basketball career ended, West has been arrested multiple times. In 2020, he was filmed being assaulted in a D.C. area street. He later checked into a rehab center but was taken into custody for being drunk in public in Florida shortly after he was released from the facility. He was also arrested in 2022, for vehicle trespassing, fleeing from law enforcement, and being drunk in public.

West posted bond and was released from the Adult Detention Center on Thursday, June 7.