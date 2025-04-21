Former MN Senator Justin Eichorn pleads not guilty in federal court

article

The Brief Former Minnesota Senator Justin Eichorn pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon in St. Paul federal court to charges that he attempted to solicit an underage sex worker last month. Eichorn was arrested last month in Bloomington as part of a prostitution sting. Eichorn resigned from the Minnesota Senate hours before lawmakers were going to have him expelled.



Former Minnesota Senator Justin Eichorn appeared in St. Paul federal court Monday afternoon, during which he entered a not guilty plea as he's accused of trying to solicit an underage sex worker last month.

Before the court hearing, Eichorn filed a request to have the conditions of his release from a Duluth halfway house eased to have contact with his four children. It's unclear if that was discussed during Monday's two-minute court session. His current conditions don’t allow him to have contact with children under 18 years old.

What's next

Timeline:

Eichorn will have a motions hearing at 2 p.m. on June 18.

Eichorn arrest in prostitution sting

The backstory:

Bloomington police announced last month Eichorn had been arrested as part of a prostitution sting.

According to the charges, Eichorn is accused of texting an undercover officer he believed was a 17-year-old girl. Police say Eichorn tried to negotiate rates, asked how much not to use a condom, and arranged a meet-up time.

However, when Eichorn allegedly showed up to meet with the teen, police say he was arrested.

The fallout from Eichorn

What we know:

Eichorn, a Republican, faced calls from both sides of the aisle to resign after his arrest in March. The Senate GOP brought forth a motion to expel him from the chamber, but Eichorn ultimately resigned hours before the motion could be heard.

After initially being charged in Hennepin County Court, the case was moved to federal court where Eichorn faces charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

In the days following the arrest, Eichorn's wife also filed for divorce.

Eichorn resigns

Why you should care:

Eichorn resigned from his Minnesota Senate seat on March 20, just hours before state lawmakers were going to make a motion to expel him.

A special election to fill Eichorn’s seat is set for April 29. Republican Keri Heintzeman and Democrat Denise Slipy are set to face off in the race for Senate District 6.