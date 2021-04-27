Former Gopher Kim Royston was 1st on scene of shots fired at Plymouth Middle School

School officials say Plymouth Middle School assistant principal and former Minnesota Gophers football player Kim Royston was the first building administrator to arrive at an incident where a student fired a gun at the school Monday morning.

According to a statement from Robbinsdale Area Schools, a student brought a loaded gun to the school and "discharged multiple shots toward the hallway ceiling" before classes began Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

Royston was the first school staff member on the scene of the incident. The school resource officer responded next. By the time the officer got to the student, they were unarmed and compliant, the district says.

In a statement, Royston said Monday was "one of the most difficult days of my career."

"Everything happened so quickly, that I didn’t have time to think about what I would do," he said. "I saw the gun, I instructed him to drop it and ran to the spot where the shots had been fired. I’m so thankful that no one was hurt."

Police and district officials are still investigating the incident.