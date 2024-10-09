Robots now delivering food, groceries to University of Minnesota students

article

Food delivery on the University of Minnesota campus will now be available via a robot after the university announced it has rolled out its first university-run delivery service through a partnership with Starship Technologies.

What we know

Autonomous robots designed to deliver food, groceries and packages will now be available across campus using the Starship app.

Once downloaded, students, faculty, staff and visitors can order delivery to almost anywhere on the East Bank, then follow the delivery progress on an interactive map.

When an order arrives, customers unlock the robot through the app to retrieve their food.

Current restaurant partners include Panda Express, Starbucks and Erbert & Gerbert’s in Coffman Memorial Union.

The robots are said to use a combination of AI and sensors to travel on sidewalks and navigate obstacles – operating in both rain and snow. Starship claims its robots have been making deliveries on college campuses across the nation since 2019.

Robot reactions

"Starship’s delivery service fulfills the University's commitment to accessibility by offering a convenient option for students, faculty and staff who may have mobility issues or tight schedules," said Alice Roberts-Davis, vice president of University Services in a statement. "We’re thrilled to offer this food delivery option to our community members."

"We’re looking forward to seeing how the campus community embraces our robots," said Chris Neider, vice president of business development at Starship Technologies.