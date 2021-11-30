Foo Fighters 'unable to perform' in Minneapolis

The Foo Fighters announced Tuesday the band will not be performing at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus in August 2022 as scheduled due to the venue not agreeing to the band’s COVID-19 safety measures.

The Foo Fighters ask all attendees to show proof of full vaccination against or a negative test result within 48 hours of their shows.

"Due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue," the band said in a statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement – one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show."

Minnesota health officials: No omicron found here -- yet

The update on the Minneapolis tour date came hours after the Foo Fighters opened the pre-sale and days before the public sale for tickets to their Live in North America 2022 tour.

Foo Fighters Live in North America tour dates

Advertisement

5/14 Burgettstown, PA

The Pavilion At Star Lake



5/20 Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park



5/24 Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion



7/17 New York, NY

Citi Field



7/19 Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Performing Arts Center



7/22 Toronto, ON

Rogers Centre



7/24 Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field



7/27 Bangor, ME

Maine Savings Amphitheater



7/29 Montreal, QC

Osheaga Music And Arts Festival



8/01 Noblesville, IN

Ruoff Music Center



8/06 Denver, CO

Empower Field At Mile High



8/08 West Valley City, UT

USANA Amphitheatre



8/10 Big Sky, MT

Big Sky Events Arena



8/13 Seattle, WA

T-Mobile Park



8/18 & 8/20 Los Angeles, CA

Banc of California Stadium