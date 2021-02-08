Florida rapper Kodak Black offers to pay college tuition for children of fallen FBI agents: reports

article

A Florida rapper is reportedly offering to pay for the college tuition for the children of two FBI agents who were shot and killed in the line of duty.

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, had been in prison on weapons charges when former President Donald Trump commuted his 46-month sentence just before leaving office, and is now paying it forward.

Black's attorney Bradford Cohen told WSVN that the rapper had him reach out to the FBI's Miami division with an offer to pay for the college tuition for the children of special agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin.

PREVIOUS: 2 FBI agents killed, others injured while serving warrant in South Florida child exploitation case

The two agents died last week while trying to serve a warrant in a child pornography case in Sunrise, Florida.

Advertisement

Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband and two children, while Alfin left behind his wife and one child.

Both agents specialized in investigating crimes against children, the FBI said.

RELATED: Fallen FBI agents worked to protect children from abusers

Cohen said Black wanted to help ease the financial burden on the victims' families, and said the details of the offer are still being finalized.

TMZ reports that Cohen's letter to the FBI said Black knows how it feels to lose family members and grow up in a single-parent home.