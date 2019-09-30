Five injured after stolen car hits pedestrians, damages building in south Minneapolis

Five people, including the suspected driver, were left injured in south Minneapolis after a vehicle stolen in a carjacking hit two teen pedestrians and a building, according to Minneapolis police.

At 2:16 p.m. Monday an off-duty Minneapolis police officer learned a vehicle had fled the area near E. 26th Street and S. 17th Avenue and fled southbound in an "erractic manner," according to police. Further down 17th, a parked vehicle apparently hit by the suspect's vehicle was on its side in the street.

As the officer continued southbound on 17th, the officer saw the suspect's vehicle turn around in the intersection at Lake Street, where it attempted to ram his squad car. It hit the front of the squad car and then went eastbound in the westbound lanes of Lake Street. The officer was not injured. The suspect's vehicle eventually hit a light pole and curb and became disabled just east of Cedar Avenue.

"The driver refused to get out of the vehicle despite the fact it was on fire," said John Elder, Minneapolis police spokesman. "Officers were able to get the suspect removed from the vehicle, saving his life and took him into custody."

The suspect's vehicle stopped just east of Cedar Avenue, where it caught fire.

As officers went back to follow the suspect's path, they learned the vehicle hit two teens were on the sidewalk in front of Panaderia San Miguel, a bakery.

"What the officer didn't see at the crash of E 17th and Lake Street was that two pedestrians had been hit," said Elder. "There is major damage to a building at that location."

A vehicle crashed into two teens at S 17th Avenue and Lake Street in front of a bakery.

Police say the two teens are in critical condition. The driver involved was also injured in the incident and is in serious, but stable condition. One person, who was inside the building, is in serious, but stable condition. Another person received minor injuries.

Investigators believe the driver may have been impaired. According to preliminary investigation, officers believe the vehicle involved was carjacked.

"We're blessed that this wasn't far worse, but I will tell you our hearts go out to those people that were impacted by today's incident," said Elder. "This is horrific and to have children run over through no fault of their own, to have a person inside of a building be harmed by this person, this is a tragedy."

The case is still under investigation.