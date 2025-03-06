First Minnesota COVID case detected 5 years ago today

The Brief Minnesota's first COVID-19 case was detected on March 6, 2020. The patient was described as an "older adult" who was a passenger on a cruise that was held in quarantine. This began a state response to the disease that disrupted various aspects of daily life in an effort to contain the disease.



The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was detected in Minnesota on March 6, 2020, marking the start of the state's public health response to a virus that killed millions of people worldwide and upended many aspects of society.

COVID-19 in Minnesota during March 2020

Timeline:

3/6 - First positive case of COVID detected in Minnesota, an "older adult" from Ramsey County who was one of the passengers on the Grand Princess cruise that was held in quarantine at the port of San Francisco.

3/10 - First critically ill COVID patient detected in Minnesota. The patient was an Anoka County resident in their 30s with no underlying health conditions.

3/11 - The University of Minnesota suspends classes at all campuses, while Mayo Clinic starts drive-through testing.

3/13 - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a Peacetime State of Emergency in Minnesota.

3/15 - The first three cases of COVID in Minnesota were detected via community transmission. Gov. Walz announces all schools will close from March 18 to March 27.

3/16 - Walz announces closure of non-essential businesses, including theaters, museums and fitness centers.

3/18 - Minnesota schools close statewide.

3/21 - First COVID death reported in Minnesota. The patient was a Ramsey County resident in their 80s.

3/25- Walz announces COVID lockdown that will take effect March 27. The order also extended non-essential business closures until May 1 as well as school closures and distance learning until May 4.

3/27 - Shelter-in-place order for the COVID lockdown takes effect at 11:59 p.m.

The first month of COVID-19 in Minnesota was marked by unprecedented government orders and several disruptions to daily life, especially to the state's economy.