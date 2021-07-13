Expand / Collapse search

First lady Jill Biden no longer traveling to Minnesota this week

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Dr. Jill Biden
FOX 9
jill biden GETTY article

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: U.S. first lady Jill Biden delivers remarks during an Equal Pay Day event in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. Highlighting the gender pay gap, Equal ((Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Expand

(FOX 9) - First lady Jill Biden will no longer be visiting the Twin Cities this week, according to an update from the White House.

On Sunday, the White House announced Dr. Biden would be traveling to the metro on Friday. However, Tuesday night officials sent an update stating that she will no longer be traveling to the area. No further explanation was given.

This would have been her first visit to Minnesota as the first lady. She visited the state several times during the campaign.

Biden will be attending the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Tokyo on July 23.