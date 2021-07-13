First lady Jill Biden no longer traveling to Minnesota this week

article

First lady Jill Biden will no longer be visiting the Twin Cities this week, according to an update from the White House.

On Sunday, the White House announced Dr. Biden would be traveling to the metro on Friday. However, Tuesday night officials sent an update stating that she will no longer be traveling to the area. No further explanation was given.

This would have been her first visit to Minnesota as the first lady. She visited the state several times during the campaign.

Biden will be attending the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Tokyo on July 23.