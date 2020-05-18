Fire breaks out on roof of Brainerd City Hall

article

A fire broke out on the roof of Brainerd City Hall Monday afternoon, according to Brainerd city officials.

Firefighters responded just before 12:30 p.m. and contained the fire within 10 minutes. Fire Chief Tom Holmes said the cause of the fire was construction-related.

There were 10 employees in the building at the time, who all got out safely. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the city employees have been working from home.

“Thank you to our first responders for their rapid response. They definitely contained the situation and lessened the damage,” said Mayor Dave Bedeaux in a post on Facebook. “We are just glad that everyone is safe. Buildings can be rebuilt. Lives matter.”