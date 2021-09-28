Fight breaks out at Eastern Carver County school board meeting on mask requirements

Things got heated Monday night at an Eastern Carver County Schools board meeting about a new mask mandate for the district.

Two men got into a scuffle at the school board meeting after one of the men appeared to take a picture of the other without telling him. The fight broke out as people had been speaking about their support or opposition to a mask mandate, which the district approved.

A fight broke out between two men at an Eastern Carver County Schools board meeting Monday night. (FOX 9)

According to the district, COVID-19 cases in the area have been rising steadily over the past several weeks. Last Tuesday, Carver County crossed the 14-day average of 50 cases per 10,000 residents. As a result, the district is making changes to its masking requirements.

Advertisement

The mask requirement for Pre-K through 6th grade students will be extended through October. Students in grades 7-12 will be required to wear masks starting Wednesday through Oct. 15, at which point the district will make a decision about whether to extend the requirement.