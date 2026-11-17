The Brief Authorities say a woman was hit and killed while crossing the street early Tuesday morning in Columbia Heights. The woman was hit by a vehicle in the area of 44th Avenue Northeast and 3rd Street Northeast. The driver is cooperating with law enforcement.



A woman died after police said a driver struck her while she was crossing a street in Columbia Heights on Tuesday.

Pedestrian hit and killed in Columbia Heights

What we know:

According to the Columbia Heights Police Department, authorities responded to 44th Avenue Northeast and 3rd Street Northeast at about 6:30 a.m. on reports that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Police said responders found a woman in critical condition at the scene. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say the woman was crossing the street when a vehicle traveling eastbound on 44th Avenue Northeast struck her.

Police said the man driving the vehicle is cooperating.

According to police, the case remains under investigation by the Columbia Heights Police Department, Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the woman's name, the driver's name or any additional details about what led up to the crash. Police also have not said when more information could be released.