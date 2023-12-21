Federal judge sentences man for violent Minneapolis carjackings

article

A federal judge sentenced a 27-year-old man for his role in at least two violent carjackings in Minneapolis during winter last year.

Jordan James Smith, of Ramsey, Minnesota, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of carjacking. A judge sentenced him on Tuesday to 130 months (10.8 years), followed by three years of supervised release for incidents in 2022.

Court records state on Jan. 3, Smith approached a driver parked on a Minneapolis street and tapped his gun on the window. He opened the car door and pushed a gun at the driver's torso, ordering her, "Give me everything you have and get out of the car."

Smith pulled the victim out of the car and drove off. Prosecutors say, a few days later, Smith and another individual abandoned the car and stole a Maserati.

Approximately a month later, the charges state that Smith, 22-year-old Carson McCoy, and others broke into a car dealership and stole multiple vehicles. McCoy was following Smith in one of the stolen vehicles when the 22-year-old ran a stop sign and crashed into another car.

Smith approached the damaged vehicle and told the driver to "give me your purse, or I’ll [expletive] kill you," charges explained. McCoy then got into Smith’s vehicle, and they left the scene.

However, they carjacked another person parked in a residential area about 30 minutes later. The charges explain the two men approached the driver and Smith used his firearm to tap on the window. The driver got out of the vehicle and gave them his wallet. The two men hopped in the newly stolen vehicle and drove off.

Smith was arrested later that same day on an unrelated warrant, according to court records.

McCoy pleaded guilty in April to aiding and abetting carjacking and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 3.