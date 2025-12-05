'Dinosaur mummy' fossil set to be studied at Winona State University

The Brief A 66-million-year-old "dinosaur mummy" fossil is set to be studied at Winona State University. The fossil was discovered in North Dakota by a Winona State alumni. It's called the "dinosaur mummy" because it may have preserved skin and soft tissue, making it one of the rarest finds in the world.



Winona State University will be studying a "dinosaur mummy" fossil that is 66-million-years-old.

‘Dinosaur mummy’ at Winona State

What we know:

Officials at Winona State University say a huge Edmontosaurus fossil was found in North Dakota and arrived at the university on Thursday to be studied.

The dinosaur, nicknamed Medusa, may have preserved skin and soft tissues, possibly making it a "dinosaur mummy," which is a very rare find.

The fossil was too big to fit through the university's doors into its Science Laboratory Center, so a window was removed, so the fossil could be installed inside.

Medusa is 66-million-years-old and was discovered by a Winona State alum in the badlands of North Dakota. The fossil weighs nearly 7,000 pounds.

The research on Medusa could reveal how the environment shifted during its time.