'Dinosaur mummy' fossil set to be studied at Winona State University
WINONA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Winona State University will be studying a "dinosaur mummy" fossil that is 66-million-years-old.
What we know:
Officials at Winona State University say a huge Edmontosaurus fossil was found in North Dakota and arrived at the university on Thursday to be studied.
The dinosaur, nicknamed Medusa, may have preserved skin and soft tissues, possibly making it a "dinosaur mummy," which is a very rare find.
The fossil was too big to fit through the university's doors into its Science Laboratory Center, so a window was removed, so the fossil could be installed inside.
Medusa is 66-million-years-old and was discovered by a Winona State alum in the badlands of North Dakota. The fossil weighs nearly 7,000 pounds.
The research on Medusa could reveal how the environment shifted during its time.
The Source: A press release from Winona State University.