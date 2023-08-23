Minnesota men plead guilty to violent carjackings, illegal firearm possession

A crime spree that involved several carjackings has resulted in guilty pleas on numerous charges each for two men from the north metro.

Jordan James Smith, 26, of Ramsey, has pleaded guilty to two counts of carjacking, while Carson Thomas McCoy, 22, of Blaine, one count of aiding and abetting carjacking and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.

On Jan. 3, 2022, Smith approached a woman who was sitting in her parked vehicle, opened the driver’s door of the victim’s Nissan Juke, and pushed a gun into her torso, according to court documents. Smith claimed to have a gun, then told the victim to, "give me everything you have and get out of the car."

A week later, on Jan. 10, 2022, the Nissan Juke was used as collateral to test drive a Maserati, at which point it was stolen before being found by law enforcement.

Smith and co-defendant McCoy later broke into a local car dealership on Feb. 3, 2022, stealing several vehicles in the process. Hours later the Minneapolis Police Department responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a stolen GMC Acadia that was driven by McCoy.

During the accident, McCoy abandoned the GMC Acadia and got into a stolen blue Honda Accord driven by Smith, as he pointed a gun at the other driver involved, saying, "Give me your purse, or I’ll [expletive] kill you."

According to court documents, on Aug. 10, 2022, after stealing a black BMW sedan, McCoy broke into a Ham Lake home and stole various items.

A short time later, law enforcement responded to a road-rage incident involving the black BMW, after a group of motorcyclists reported nearly colliding with the sedan as the driver – later identified as McCoy – fired a handgun into the air.

While attempting to flee police responding to the scene, McCoy collided with a marked patrol car and ultimately crashed into a tree.

A search of the vehicle revealed, among other things, the Springfield Armory semi-automatic pistol stolen from the Ham Lake home, another handgun, baggies of controlled substances, and a false ID.

Smith pleaded guilty on Aug. 22, while McCoy previously pleaded guilty on April 11, 2023, for their roles in the sprees, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.