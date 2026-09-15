FBI oversight hearing: Klobuchar presses Patel on fraud, cyberattacks, and shootings

The Brief U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar questioned FBI Director Kash Patel about several ongoing investigations and issues involving Minnesota. Patel addressed Minnesota fraud cases, cyberattacks on municipal water systems and the investigations into the shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good The questions came during the Senate Judiciary Committee's oversight hearing of the FBI on Tuesday.



U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar questioned FBI Director Kash Patel on several Minnesota issues during a Senate oversight hearing Tuesday, including fraud investigations, the fatal shootings during Operation Metro Surge and recent cyberattacks targeting municipal water systems.

Patel provided updates on the FBI's work in Minnesota while answering Klobuchar's questions during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. The questioning also touched on federal agents at polling places and the bureau's work to protect critical infrastructure from cyberattacks.

Minnesota fraud investigations

What we know:

Klobuchar questioned Patel over whether the FBI would continue providing resources for fraud investigations in Minnesota and asked for an update on state and nationwide investigations.

What they're saying:

Patel said the Feeding Our Future investigation remains ongoing and pledged that the FBI would continue its work in Minnesota. He also discussed broader bureau efforts targeting fraud and international scam centers.

"In Minnesota specifically, it's related to the Feeding Our Futures program, which racked up a fraud of about a half a billion dollars in value," Patel said. "And as you said, we've indicted and charged about 100 people, and I think the majority of them have been convicted. The rest of that investigation is ongoing, and we're going to continue to root out that fraud in Minnesota."

Patel then pointed to the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudster's list, saying authorities arrested six people over the past three months in cases totaling more than $2 billion, including suspects connected to Minnesota fraud.

Shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good

Local perspective:

Sen. Klobuchar touched on the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good during Operation Metro Surge in January.

Klobuchar raised concerns about the FBI’s handling of the investigations, citing reports that the bureau failed to process Good’s car for evidence. When asked whether the FBI should conduct timely and thorough investigations of officer-involved shootings, Patel answered, "When we are the lead agency, yes."

Dig deeper:

Klobuchar pressed Patel on his response, asking whether, in his view, state and local authorities were the lead agencies in the Good and Pretti investigations. She stressed the need for cooperation, as she said there had been in the Annunciation Church and School shooting, the killings of Melissa and Mark Hortman, and other recent cases.

"We will fully support all those investigations. It doesn't matter if it's a state investigation, federal investigation, bureau investigation, DHS investigation. We're fully committed to support all of them," responded Patel.

Klobuchar also pointed to Pretti’s parents wanting to get "meaningful information" about the status of the investigation and asked whether Patel would ensure the bureau provides this information to the families in both cases. Patel answered yes.

Federal observers at polling places

Big picture view:

Klobuchar raised concerns about President Donald Trump’s use of the Justice Department when it comes to democracy and asked Patel whether he believed it would be appropriate for a president to use the bureau to give one political party an advantage.

"I don't believe any president should be doing that, and this president has not done that for the FBI," Patel responded.

Klobuchar then turned to federal law enforcement at polling places after DOJ observers were sent to states during the primary elections.

"Are you aware of the Justice Department's long-standing guidance that states that FBI agents cannot conduct investigations inside polling places on Election Day, and that federal prosecutors have no authority to send FBI special agents or deploy U.S. Marshals to polling places?" Klobuchar asked.

Patel responded he was aware of the guidance, and Klobuchar followed up by asking, "Will you commit to following clear federal law and DOJ policy and not deploy federal agents to polling places?"

"We will always follow the law and the guidelines," Patel responded.

Cyberattacks on water systems

During the hearing, Klobuchar brought up the recent cyberattacks targeting more than 30 municipal water systems in Minnesota, along with systems in other states like South Dakota, Michigan and Arkansas.

The backstory:

"It has been publicly reported that this was likely the work of Iranian hackers as opposed to Minnesotans, which President [Trump] at one point stated. This isn't the first time that a cyberattack has targeted municipal systems in Minnesota. Last summer, we had a cyberattack in the City of St. Paul," Klobuchar said, before asking for an update on the FBI’s response.

Why you should care:

Patel called attacks on critical infrastructure "one of the most critical things" the FBI is addressing through its cyber operations. He said outdated equipment used by private-sector infrastructure was a problem in the recent water system attack.

"They were using edge routers and PLC devices that were 25 years old. And we've asked those companies to harden those devices because it's so easy for just one person on one keyboard in a faraway land… to come in and break through to that system," Patel said. "So, we're working with that specific company in Minnesota and the other states that you identified."