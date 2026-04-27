Renee Good’s wife asks judge to return SUV held after fatal ICE shooting

The Brief Becca Good is asking a federal judge to return the Honda Pilot she co-owned with her spouse, Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent while inside the vehicle in January. The filing says the federal government kept the SUV despite not opening an investigation and has denied access to Minnesota investigators. Attorneys say the vehicle is believed to be shrink-wrapped and unexamined at an FBI storage facility in Brooklyn Center.



Becca Good is asking a federal judge to order the return of a Honda Pilot she co-owned with her partner, Renee Good, who was driving the vehicle when she was shot and killed by an ICE agent in January.

Request for Renee Good's SUV to be returned

The backstory:

The motion, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, states that on Jan. 7, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot Renee Good at least three times as she sat in the driver's seat of the Honda Pilot in south Minneapolis.

Federal officials determined there would be no federal investigation into the shooting. Despite that, the government seized the Honda Pilot and other evidence and has refused to return the vehicle to Becca Good or allow Minnesota investigators to examine it, according to the court filing.

Dig deeper:

Attorneys describe the SUV as a critical piece of evidence, containing bullet hole locations, trajectories, damage, blood spatter and other biological evidence. They also warn that key evidence could degrade while the vehicle remains in federal custody.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 07: Members of law enforcement work the scene following a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on January 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to federal officials, the Expand

"If the federal government wished to obtain and preserve evidence from the vehicle, it certainly could have done so in the intervening three months," the motion states. "The federal government has simultaneously declined to investigate Renee’s killer and deprived both Becca and state authorities access to key evidence needed in their own inquiries."

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Minnesota officials have continued their own investigation into the shooting. The filing states that courts approved search warrants for evidence, including the vehicle, which is believed to remain shrink-wrapped and unexamined at an FBI storage facility in Brooklyn Center. According to the motion, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has repeatedly requested access to the SUV, but those requests were denied or went unanswered.

The motion argues that Good and Renee Good’s family need access to the vehicle to conduct their own investigation and pursue potential civil claims. It also states that Good would cooperate with the state’s search warrant for the vehicle.

Attorneys are asking the court to order the return of the Honda Pilot to Becca Good.

What's next:

It's unclear when a judge will issue a ruling.

The full motion can be read below: