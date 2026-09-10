Guns drawn during Mall of America confrontation between opposing groups: Charges

The Brief Law enforcement arrested multiple men after surveillance video footage showed them holding handguns during a confrontation inside Mall of America. The criminal complaint states the men and another group were antagonizing each other before the guns were displayed. Police arrested the men and recovered multiple firearms.



Bloomington police arrested four men after reports of guns being drawn at Mall of America during a confrontation between opposing groups.

Mall of America gun-brandishing incident

Local perspective:

Criminal complaints filed in Hennepin County court say Bloomington police responded to Mall of America after loss prevention agents reported "a group of young men pulling out firearms on the third floor of the Macy's store.

The loss prevention agents say a group of four men were yelling at a group of about 14-15 males, and both groups were "antagonizing and taunting each other."

The agents then told police they "heard a metal clinking noise as if guns were being racked" and that they thought they might be caught in a crossfire, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said they reviewed surveillance video footage, and saw images of the men holding pistols while inside Macy's.

Officers then located the group of men and found guns on two of them, one of which reportedly had a round in the chamber.

The other two men were found near a vehicle that also had guns inside.

The men are all charged with second-degree riot, court documents show.

Suspects identified

Dig deeper:

The men are identified in court documents as:

Abdifatah Mohamed Douled, 20

Sanatar Omar Abdisalam, 21

Abdihakim Hassan Mohamoud, 21

Khalid Hussein Abdi, 22