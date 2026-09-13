Man shot multiple times near Mary Tyler Moore statue in Minneapolis

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The Brief A man is in critical condition after he was shot near the Mary Tyler Moore statue in downtown Minneapolis Sunday morning. A suspect was arrested nearby shortly after the shooting. The suspect was booked on charges of second-degree assault and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.



A shooting near one of Minneapolis's most recognizable landmarks left a man in critical condition Sunday morning.

Shooting near Mary Tyler Moore Statue

What we know:

Around 11:28 a.m. Sunday, Minneapolis police responded to 7th Street S. and Nicollet Mall after 911 callers reported hearing several gunshots and seeing a man down on the ground. That scene is in the immediate proximity of the Mary Tyler Moore statue, which is on the corner of 7th and Nicollet Mall.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Local perspective:

Officers say they were able to track down a suspect nearby and arrested him with help from Metro Transit Police. The suspect was taken to the Public Service Building for questioning.

He was later booked into the Hennepin County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.