20th annual Ian Leonard Bad Pants Open golf tournament raises money for special causes
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Golfers are breaking out their wildest pants for a good cause at FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard’s 20th annual Bad Pants golf tournament on Tuesday.
Bad Pants Open
The backstory:
The 20th annual Ian Leonard Bad Pants Open at Rush Creek Golf Club is raising money for Special Olympics Minnesota and PGA REACH Foundation Minnesota, which works to provide access to the game of golf.
The sold-out "bad pants for a great cause" event features two tournaments in one day. PGA professionals and Special Olympics athletes team up for a best ball tournament during the first session, followed by golfers taking the course in the afternoon for an 18-hole, foursome scramble.
And golf isn't the only competition. Participants can win various prizes for showing off their team spirit and craziest apparel.
Last year's event raised more than $100,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota.
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 reporting and the Bad Pants Open tournament.