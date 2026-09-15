20th annual Ian Leonard Bad Pants Open golf tournament raises money for special causes

The Brief FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard is hosting the 20th annual Bad Pants Open golf tournament. This annual tournament raises money for the Special Olympics Minnesota and the PGA of America REACH Foundation Minnesota. Participants are encouraged to dress in their best pair of crazy pants for the event.



Golfers are breaking out their wildest pants for a good cause at FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard’s 20th annual Bad Pants golf tournament on Tuesday.

Bad Pants Open

The backstory:

The 20th annual Ian Leonard Bad Pants Open at Rush Creek Golf Club is raising money for Special Olympics Minnesota and PGA REACH Foundation Minnesota, which works to provide access to the game of golf.

The sold-out "bad pants for a great cause" event features two tournaments in one day. PGA professionals and Special Olympics athletes team up for a best ball tournament during the first session, followed by golfers taking the course in the afternoon for an 18-hole, foursome scramble.

And golf isn't the only competition. Participants can win various prizes for showing off their team spirit and craziest apparel.

Last year's event raised more than $100,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota.