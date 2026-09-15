Elk River High School cancels classes over threat

The Brief Elk River High School canceled classes Tuesday as police investigated a threat specifically directed at the school. Students were evacuated and dismissed at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. The nature of the threat against Elk River High School has not been disclosed as the investigation remains active.



Elk River High School has canceled classes on Tuesday as police investigate a threat.

Elk River cancels classes

What we know:

Elk River High School notified families that it was investigating a threat directed at the high school on Tuesday.

School officials said they were working with the Elk River Police Department to investigate the threat and its credibility.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school said it would end classes for the day beginning at 10:45 a.m.

What's next:

As dismissal began at 10:45 a.m., the district began to begin regular bus service. Parents could pick up students using normal pickup procedures. Students who drove to school were allowed to leave school grounds.

All after-school activities at Elk River High School were canceled for Tuesday.

Big picture view:

School officials asked families and students not to spread unverified information or rumors, particularly on social media.

Anyone with specific information about a potential threat was asked to contact law enforcement, school administrators or submit information through SaySomething.net.

What they're saying:

The message to parents from district leaders reads: "The safety and security of our students and staff at Elk River High School are our top priorities. We are actively working in close coordination with the Elk River Police Department to investigate a threat specifically directed at Elk River High School and to assess its credibility."

Local perspective:

The nature of the threat was not disclosed. Aerial video from FOX 9's chopper shows police with dogs investigating at the school Tuesday morning.

Elk River High School just began classes for the year on Sept. 1.