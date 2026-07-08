MN fraud: FBI adds second Feeding Our Future suspect to 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' list

The Brief Fahad Mohamed Nur has been added to the FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters list. Nur allegedly received more than $5 million as part of the massive Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. The FBI says Nur has ties to Somalia and may be living there. There is a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.



A Minnesota man accused of receiving more than $5 million through the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme has been added to the FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters list.

FBI adds Minnesota fraud suspect to list

The backstory:

Fahad Mohamed Nur is facing federal charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering. Prosecutors allege Nur was the principal of The Produce LLC, a vendor and purported food supplier who received more than $5 million in fraudulent Federal Child Nutrition Program funds.

According to the FBI, Nur has been on the run since 2022 and is believed to be living in Somalia. The agency is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Fahad Mohamed Nur was added to the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters list. (Supplied)

FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters list

Dig deeper:

Nur is at least the second defendant tied to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme to be placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters list.

Said Abdullahi Ereg, a former south Minneapolis grocery and deli owner accused of defrauding a federal child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic, was among the first eight fugitives named when the list launched on June 4.

The Department of Justice said Ereg contacted the authorities through his attorney the day after being added to the list to arrange his return to the United States. He later surrendered to FBI Agents at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport.

The FBI said the list is intended to draw public attention to fugitives accused of large-scale financial crimes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Nur’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, contact a local FBI office or the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online.