More than 30 Minnesota water systems targeted in cyberattack

The Brief Minnesota IT Services confirmed a "coordinated cyberattack" targeted more than 30 community water systems between Sunday, July 26 and Monday, July 27. Four cities – Plymouth, South St. Paul, Maple Plain, and Braham – publicly disclosed the attacks on Monday. The Minnesota Department of Health is not aware of any municipality asking residents to alter their drinking water use due to the attacks.



More than 30 Minnesota communities saw their water system targeted in a cyberattack that spanned two days, state officials reported on Tuesday.

Minnesota water systems attacks

What we know:

Minnesota IT Services reports that a "coordinated cyberattack" targeted technology at more than 30 community water systems between Sunday, July 26 and Monday, July 27.

The state has activated its cybersecurity incident response capabilities to respond to the attacks.

The backstory:

On Monday and Tuesday, FOX 9 reported on notices from four cities that had disclosed the attacks: Plymouth, South St. Paul, Maple Plain, and Braham.

All four cities said the impacts of the attacks were limited or mitigated and residents could continue normal water use. The Minnesota Department of Health is not aware of any municipality asking residents to alter their drinking water use as a result of the attacks.

What's next:

State officials are working with federal and private-sector partners to investigate the attacks, support the affected communities, and strengthen the security of Minnesota's critical infrastructure.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Minnesota IT Services Assistant Commissioner and Minnesota Chief Information Security Officer John Israel writes: ​"Cyberattacks against critical infrastructure require a coordinated, whole-of-government response, MNIT is working side by side with our partners to share intelligence, support affected communities, and help utilities restore operations safely while strengthening defenses against future attacks. This incident demonstrates why Minnesota has invested in strong cybersecurity capabilities and partnerships. Our response worked as intended, enabling agencies at every level of government to rapidly coordinate, contain the incident, and help prevent more serious impacts to critical services."