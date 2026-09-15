Minnesota weather: Much brighter and more comfortable Tuesday

The Brief Morning clouds clear for plenty of midday and afternoon sunshine. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s across Minnesota. Showers return for some Wednesday before more widespread rain Friday.



Expect a brighter, breezier Tuesday with afternoon sunshine and comfortable temperatures across Minnesota.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Clouds gradually clear through the day, giving way to more midday and afternoon sunshine. There will be a noticeable breeze from the west at 10-20 mph.

Temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s across Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 71 degrees, slightly below the average high of 74 degrees.

Tuesday night stays clear, quiet and cooler as winds ease. Overnight lows fall into the 40s across central and southern Minnesota, with some 30s across northern Minnesota.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday starts sunny before clouds increase during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. Scattered showers possible Wednesday evening across central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro.

Thursday brings lingering clouds and slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-70s.

Widespread rain is possible Friday with lingering showers heading into Saturday. Most of the weekend should be dry, though showers could return Sunday evening.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)