FBI: Fugitive wanted in Chicago murder of 7-year-old girl may be in Minnesota, Wisconsin

A fugitive wanted in the murder of a young girl in Chicago may be in Minnesota or Wisconsin, the FBI’s Minneapolis office says.

Devontay Anderson, 22, of Illinois is wanted for his alleged involvement in the deadly April 18 shooting of a 7-year-old girl, who was killed as she was waiting in the fast food drive-thru with her father after school, according to the FBI.

Anderson is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the crime. A federal warrant has since been issued for his arrest after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The FBI says Anderson has connections in Illinois, Indiana and Florida. They are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI.