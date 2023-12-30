Father of man convicted in 12-year-old London Bean's death pleads guilty to felony charges

article

The father of a man convicted of fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in Minneapolis has pleaded guilty to his role in the crime.

Letterance Grady, 42, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of aiding an offender by being an accomplice after the fact and by harboring or concealing to avoid arrest for his role in the death of 12-year-old London Bean.

The 42-year-old father was accused of driving his son, then 18-year-old Jeremiah Grady, to and from the shooting scene in the Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood of Minneapolis on Sept. 8, 2021.

According to court records, Jeremiah arrived at a house on 8th Avenue North and Aldrich Avenue North and fired shots at Bean as the 12-year-old was involved in a fight with his younger brother, charges said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Bean with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Letterance initially denied his involvement, but prosecutors say he was captured on surveillance videos driving his son, and Jeremiah also claimed his father encouraged him to retaliate and told him to shoot from the car, charges allege.

Prosecutors charged Letterance with multiple felonies, including aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder, aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and aiding an offender.

Letterance's trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 2, 2024, but he submitted a change of plea just days before it was set to begin. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 5, and under the terms of the plea agreement, he could spend 10 years behind bars, according to court records.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah was sentenced in August to 367 months (30.5 years) for second-degree murder and 183 months (15.25 years) for attempted second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of Bean.